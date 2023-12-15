Harry Maguire will miss Man United’s game at Liverpool because of injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game at Liverpool on Sunday because of an injury. The defender appeared to strain his groin in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich. But Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford could both be in contention to play at Anfield. Rashford has recovered after missing the 1-0 loss against Bayern because of an illness. Anthony Martial was also ill and is not available. United will also be without suspended captain Bruno Fernandes. Ten Hag did not say who would skipper the team in the absence of the Portugal midfielder.

