Harry Kane’s first ‘Klassiker’ at Bayern overshadowed by de Ligt injury and shock cup exit

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane is heading into his first “Klassiker” for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund. Preparations aren’t ideal after Bayern lost to third-division Saarbruecken in the German Cup on Wednesday. Kane has said he hopes to draw on his experience of playing rivals at Tottenham when Bayern plays in front of Dortmund’s famed and intimidating “Yellow Wall” of fans. An injury to Matthijs de Ligt threatens to leave a big hole in Bayern’s defense and forward Thomas Müller has been critical of his teammates.

