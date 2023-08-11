Harry Kane transfer drags on as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says the club is still working on a deal

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says the club is still working hard to sign England captain Harry Kane after reports of delays in his expected transfer from Tottenham. The deal is reportedly worth more than 100 million pounds ($110 million). It would break the Bundesliga transfer record and could revitalize a Bayern team which has struggled to adapt since selling Robert Lewandowski to Bayern a year ago. Kane could potentially make his debut Saturday as Bayern hosts Leipzig in the German Super Cup. Kane’s departure would leave a hole in Tottenham’s squad ahead of its first game of the new Premier League season Sunday.

