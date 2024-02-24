Harry Kane to the rescue again as Bayern snaps 3-game losing streak

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga and snap its three-game losing streak across all competitions. Kane secured three points for the Bavarian powerhouse by scoring in the first minute of stoppage time, taking his tally to 27 goals altogether in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern. Victory in Bayern’s 1,000 home match in the Bundesliga kept it eight points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen with 11 rounds remaining. Last-place Darmstadt has had two late goals ruled out by VAR and it conceded an own-goal as it was held 1-1 at Werder Bremen. Third-place Stuttgart was held 1-1 by visiting Cologne. Union Berlin and promoted Heidenheim drew 2-2. Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Bochum 5-2.

