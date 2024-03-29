Harry Kane to make Bayern return against Dortmund. Striker back from ankle injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says striker Harry Kane will play against rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Kane has recovered from an ankle injury sustained two weeks ago. Bayern is still clinging to slim title hopes ahead of hosting the “Klassiker” against Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen remains 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga with eight games to go. Tuchel also said goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out. Neuer tore a muscle in his left adductor during training with Germany last week.

