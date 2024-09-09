Harry Kane to get special honor for becoming 10th Englishman to make 100 appearances for his country

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane will be presented with a gold cap to mark his 100th appearance for his country ahead of the Nations League match against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday. The Bayern Munich striker will become the 10th Englishman to reach a century of international caps and will look to improve on his record 66 goals for the team. Kane was wearing golden boots during a training session this morning. England says Kane will start the match against Finland, where he will be captain for the 73rd time.

