Harry Kane steers Bayern into Champions League quarterfinals with 2 goals in 3-0 win over Lazio

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has scored twice to steer Bayern Munich into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Lazio. Kane’s 32nd and 33rd goals this season for Bayern have ensured the Bavarian powerhouse recovered from losing the first leg of the last 16 tie 1-0 in Rome to win 3-1 on aggregate over two legs. Bayern was facing the prospect of just its second exit in 12 appearances at this stage of the competition. But Kane broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Ciro Immobile had gone close for Lazio at the other end. He sealed the win in the 66th after Thomas Müller had made it 2-0.

