Harry Kane signals he needs time to adapt at Bayern Munich after a loss on his debut

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane says he may need time to adapt after joining Bayern Munich following a loss in his first game in Germany. Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute in a 3-0 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after being confirmed as a Bayern player earlier in the day. Kane says “it might take a bit of adapting” to get used to playing in Germany and he wants to settle in and learn more about new opponents. Bayern is next in action in the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen on Friday.

