Harry Kane shoots Bayern Munich into Champions League next round with 2-1 win over Galatasaray

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has scored twice to shoot Bayern Munich into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray. The England captain endured a long VAR check before he could celebrate after his header from Joshua Kimmich’s free kick in the 80th minute was initially flagged offside. There were no issues with Kane’s second goal in the 86th after he was picked out at the back post by substitute Mathys Tel. Galatasaray’s Cédric Bakambu scored after a long ball forward from Sérgio Oliveira in injury time. Bayern’s back-to-back-victories over the Turkish champion give it a maximum 12 points from four games so far, an unassailable lead in Group A.

