Harry Kane set to return for Bayern Munich next week after injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says Harry Kane is set to make his return next week following a muscle injury. The England captain hasn’t played since he went off in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30 after receiving treatment on his right thigh. Kane’s missed three games since then and Kompany says Kane won’t be available for Saturday’s Bundesliga game at Mainz but could return next week against Leipzig on Dec. 20. Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 games for Bayern in all competitions this season.

