Harry Kane set to miss England’s game against Greece in Nations League because of minor injury

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane is set to miss the team’s game against Greece in the Nations League on Thursday because of an injury. The striker joined up for England duty on Monday nursing an apparent leg injury, having been substituted in the second half of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt a day earlier. Interim England coach Lee Carsley says “we won’t take a chance” with Kane against Greece because he has a “small knock.” John Stones will take over as captain. Carsley later said Kane hasn’t been ruled out of the game but definitely will not be starting. Carsley says it’s hoped the striker will be in contention for Sunday’s game away to Finland.

