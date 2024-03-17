Harry Kane set to join England squad despite ankle injury picked up in Bayern game

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium despite injuring his ankle while playing for Bayern Munich. England captain Kane was hurt when he collided with the goalpost in Bayern’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern confirms Kane had an ankle injury but hasn’t given further details about its severity. The club says he will be treated by England’s team doctors in consultation with Bayern. England plays Brazil on March 23 and Belgium three days later.

