Harry Kane set for his first start at Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Friday

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says Harry Kane has had an “immediate effect” on Bayern’s locker-room atmosphere and is expected to make his first start for the German champions against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Friday. The England captain came on as a 64th-minute substitute in Bayern’s 3-0 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday. Kane indicated Sunday that he might need time to adapt to Bayern after 19 years at Tottenham. Tuchel says “my first impressions of Harry are fantastic. He is a top professional, the quality is outstanding and he’s a fantastic human being.”

