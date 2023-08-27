Harry Kane scores twice to help Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored twice in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in their Bavarian derby. A penalty and first-time strike took Kane’s league tally to three goals in two games since his summer switch from Tottenham. Otherwise it was a relatively inconspicuous performance from the England captain. Bayern also scored through an own-goal from Felix Uduokhai. Omar Marmoush scored in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt at local rival Mainz.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.