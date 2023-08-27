Harry Kane scores twice to help Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-1 in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Mainz's Sepp van den Berg, right, and Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt at MEWA Arena stadium, in Mainz, Germany, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Torsten Silz]

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored twice in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in their Bavarian derby. A penalty and first-time strike took Kane’s league tally to three goals in two games since his summer switch from Tottenham. Otherwise it was a relatively inconspicuous performance from the England captain. Bayern also scored through an own-goal from Felix Uduokhai. Omar Marmoush scored in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt at local rival Mainz.

