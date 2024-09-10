Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England. Ake injured in Netherlands game

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane marked his 100th game for England with two goals and celebrations with his family in a 2-0 win over Finland in the UEFA Nations League. Kane was presented with a golden cap before kickoff and was playing in gold boots as he scored two second-half goals to decide the game at Wembley Stadium. It was the second straight 2-0 win for interim England manager Lee Carsley. Manchester City defender Nathan Ake went off with an apparent muscle injury shortly before halftime while playing for the Netherlands in a 2-2 draw with Germany in the top division of the Nations League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.