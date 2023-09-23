Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern demolishes Bochum 7-0

By The Associated Press
Harry Kane of Munich celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena inn Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has scored his first Bundesliga hat trick to move to seven goals from five games in the German league as Bayern Munich surged to a 7-0 win over Bochum. Kane scored his third goal in the 88th minute to complete the hat trick. Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig both won their games 1-0 after struggling to break down stubborn opposition defenses. Dortmund beat Wolfsburg and Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game for Leipzig in a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.