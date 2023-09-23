Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern demolishes Bochum 7-0

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has scored his first Bundesliga hat trick to move to seven goals from five games in the German league as Bayern Munich surged to a 7-0 win over Bochum. Kane scored his third goal in the 88th minute to complete the hat trick. Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig both won their games 1-0 after struggling to break down stubborn opposition defenses. Dortmund beat Wolfsburg and Timo Werner scored the only goal of the game for Leipzig in a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.