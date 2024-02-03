Harry Kane scores his 24th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich rallies to beat Gladbach 3-1

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane scored one of the easier goals of his career as Bayern Munich rallied from a goal down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Bayern stays two points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen after Leverkusen beat Darmstadt 2-0. Bayern and Leverkusen play next week in a game which could play a crucial role in the title race. Kane scored his 24th Bundesliga goal of the season to give Bayern the lead in the 70th minute. Thomas Müller challenged goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas for a high ball and it went loose to leave Kane with plenty of space and time to nod it into the net.

