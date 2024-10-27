Harry Kane scores his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum

Harry Kane scored his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga to lift some of the gloom from its heavy midweek loss at Barcelona. Jamal Musiala scored a header and set up Kane’s goal in his first start since Oct. 2 following a hip injury in a win that looked like a return to business as usual for Bayern following one win from its previous five games in all competitions. Bayern reclaimed top spot on goal difference ahead of Leipzig.

