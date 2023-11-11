Harry Kane scores again as Bayern moves top of Bundesliga. Stuttgart beats Dortmund

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane got two more goals as Bayern Munich survived a scare to beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 and move top of the Bundesliga. Kane grabbed a brace as Bayern appeared to be heading toward another easy win following last week’s 4-0 rout of Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund slumped to its second consecutive defeat. Serhou Guirassy scored in his return from injury to guide Stuttgart to a 2-1 win over Dortmund, taking his season tally to 15 goals in nine league appearances. That left Dortmund trailing Bayern by eight points after just 11 rounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.