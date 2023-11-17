Harry Kane scores after yellow card for diving as England beats Malta 2-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane got his inevitable goal in a 2-0 win over Malta in European Championship qualifying on Friday. He had to endure getting a yellow card for diving in the penalty area and not a single shooting chance until scoring in the 75th minute. The Bayern Munich striker extended his scoring streak for club and country to eight straight games in a routine win. England already secured the Group E win last month. England led in the eighth minute from an own goal. Neither team then produced a goal attempt on target from any attacker until the 64th minute.

