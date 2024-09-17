Harry Kane scores 4 goals in Bayern’s 9-2 rout of Zagreb and breaks a record that Wayne Rooney held

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has scored four goals as he broke a record set by Wayne Rooney for the most goals by an English player in the Champions League. It was one of several records broken as Bayern Munich routed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2. Kane scored his 30th goal from the penalty spot in the 19th minute to give Bayern the lead and draw level with Rooney and his 31st on a rebound in the 57th. He scored two more penalties after that.

