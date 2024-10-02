Harry Kane returns but Bayern Munich loses at Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane returned to Bayern Munich’s starting lineup for its Champions League game against Aston Villa but couldn’t prevent the German giant from losing 1-0. The England international played despite limping off the field late in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Substitue Jhon Duran sealed the win for Villa with a brilliant goal in the 79th minute – firing first time from around 25 yards.

