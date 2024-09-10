Harry Kane plays his 100th international game for England

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane has started his 100th game for England, becoming only the 10th player in the team’s history to reach that milestone. Kane captained England for its UEFA Nations League game against Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Before kickoff, Kane was joined by his family as he was presented with a commemorative golden cap by former players Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole both of whom played more than 100 times for England. The Bayern Munich striker is the first England player since Wayne Rooney in 2014 to get to 100 caps.

