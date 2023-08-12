Harry Kane on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup

By The Associated Press
Harry Kane arrives for medical tests at a hospital in Munich, Friday Aug. 11, 2023. England captain Harry Kane's transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich is “imminent,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said Friday, in a deal that will reportedly be worth more than 100 million pounds ($110 million). (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Balk]

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane could make a quick debut for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup after he was named on the bench. Kane might get his first minutes as a substitute in the season-opening game Saturday between Bundesliga champion Bayern and last season’s German Cup winner Leipzig. Victory would give Kane the first trophy of his career after near-misses in the Premier League and Champions League at Tottenham. The Super Cup generally isn’t considered a major competition.

