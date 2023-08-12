Harry Kane on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane could make a quick debut for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup after he was named on the bench. Kane might get his first minutes as a substitute in the season-opening game Saturday between Bundesliga champion Bayern and last season’s German Cup winner Leipzig. Victory would give Kane the first trophy of his career after near-misses in the Premier League and Champions League at Tottenham. The Super Cup generally isn’t considered a major competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.