Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane has made a quick debut for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the German Super Cup but his team lost 3-0. Kane came off the bench to a roar from the crowd in the 64th minute of the season-opening game on Saturday between Bundesliga champion Bayern and last season’s German Cup winner Leipzig. Dani Olmo scored a hat trick to give Leipzig the win as Bayern’s defensive frailties from last season persisted.

