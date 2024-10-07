Harry Kane joins up with England after injury concerns in Bayern game

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Harry Kane has joined up with England for the upcoming Nations League games after going off with an apparent injury while playing for the German club. Kane was substituted in the 72nd minute of Bayern’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday after having treatment for what seemed to be an issue with his right thigh. Bayern says Kane was checked over by the Football Association upon arrival at England’s training camp.

