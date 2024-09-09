Harry Kane is set to make his 100th appearance for England. One superstar continues to inspire him

Harry Kane was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo when he made his first steps in soccer and is now using the Portugal superstar as a motivating force almost two decades later. Kane says “just watching Ronaldo score his 901st goal yesterday, seeing him compete at 38, 39 years old, it just inspires me to play as long as possible.” Kane was speaking a day before he becomes the 10th Englishman to reach a century of international caps. Kane will be presented with a gold cap ahead of the Nations League match against Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. He is England’s all-time record scorer with 66 goals.

