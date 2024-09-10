Harry Kane in England’s lineup for his 100th international game

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane is set to start his 100th game for England, becoming only the 10th player in the team’s history to reach that milestone. Kane was named in England’s starting lineup as captain for its UEFA Nations League game against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday. The Bayern Munich striker will be the first England player since Wayne Rooney in 2014 to get to 100 caps.

