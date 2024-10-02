Harry Kane in Bayern Munich’s starting lineup against Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane was named in Bayern Munich’s starting lineup for its Champions League game against Aston Villa. The England international limped off the field late in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Kane had trained ahead of the Villa game, but was still a doubt for Wednesday’s match.

