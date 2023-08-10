Harry Kane has a decision to make after Tottenham and Bayern reportedly reach agreement on transfer

Harry Kane has a career-defining decision to make. The England captain must choose whether to stay at Tottenham or move to German giant Bayern Munich. He has been at the English team since 2004. The clubs reportedly have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Kane for a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million) and now it is over to the striker to decide. Neither club has commented officially about reaching an agreement for Kane. Tottenham has previously said Kane wasn’t for sale but has held talks with Bayern in recent weeks.

