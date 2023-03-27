Harry Kane has a decision to make about his future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Kane likely knew what was awaiting him after he celebrated becoming England’s all-time leading scorer. Confirmation of Antonio Conte’s departure from Tottenham by “mutual agreement” came within hours of his 55th goal for his national team on Sunday. Conte leaves after failing to end Tottenham’s 15-year wait for a trophy and Kane’s own pursuit of silverware. The Italian coach has been a serial winner with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan but could not maintain that record at Tottenham. Kane was presented with a golden boot ahead of England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine but may wonder if any manager can turn Tottenham into a winning team.

