Harry Kane grabs hat trick in ‘Klassiker’ as Bayern Munich beats Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo, left, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG Hoffenheim at PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Uwe Anspach]

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored a hat trick in “der Klassiker” as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away to deliver a big Bundesliga statement. Bayern’s 10th consecutive league win over its old rival deals Dortmund its first Bundesliga defeat of the season. It also banishes any fears of a slump in form for Bayern following its own shock German Cup exit on Wednesday. Álex Grimaldo scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen stayed top with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim. Union Berlin slid to its 12th consecutive defeat. Union’s 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt deepens the sense of crisis at the former overachiever. Vincenzo Grifo scored a penalty in injury time for Freiburg to draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.