Harry Kane grabs hat trick in ‘Klassiker’ as Bayern Munich beats Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored a hat trick in “der Klassiker” as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away to deliver a big Bundesliga statement. Bayern’s 10th consecutive league win over its old rival deals Dortmund its first Bundesliga defeat of the season. It also banishes any fears of a slump in form for Bayern following its own shock German Cup exit on Wednesday. Álex Grimaldo scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen stayed top with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim. Union Berlin slid to its 12th consecutive defeat. Union’s 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt deepens the sense of crisis at the former overachiever. Vincenzo Grifo scored a penalty in injury time for Freiburg to draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.