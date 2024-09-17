Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney’s record for most Champions League goals by an English player

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has scored his 30th career Champions League goal. That equals a record set by Wayne Rooney for the most goals by an English player in the competition. Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 19th minute to give Bayern Munich the lead over Dinamo Zagreb after his teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic was fouled. Kane has scored nine Champions League goals since moving to Bayern a year ago and scored 21 before that for Tottenham.

