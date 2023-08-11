Harry Kane close to sealing transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham

MUNICH (AP) — England captain Harry Kane’s transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich is “imminent” according to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. It is a deal that will reportedly be worth more than 100 million pounds ($110 million). The 30-year-old Kane is expected to undergo medical tests in Germany on Friday and could potentially make his debut Saturday when Bayern hosts Leipzig in the German Super Cup. Kane is the second highest scorer in the Premier League with 213 goals. That is 47 behind Alan Shearer’s record. Postecoglou says he has been preparing for Kane’s departure and that it “at least gives us some clarity.”

