Harry Kane becomes the fastest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane is the quickest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga after scoring a hat trick on his 43rd appearance in the league on Friday. Kane’s three goals – including two penalties – gave Bayern a 3-0 win over Augsburg, stretching the Bavarian powerhouse’s lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round. Kane scored 36 goals in 32 league appearances last season, his first for Bayern after joining from Tottenham. As well as 14 league goals this season, Kane has scored five in the Champions League and one in the German Cup.

