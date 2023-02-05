Harry Kane becomes outright leading scorer for Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane has become Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer with his goal against Manchester City in the Premier League. It was the England captain’s 267th goal for the club. That is one more than the late Jimmy Greaves, who played for Tottenham from 1961-70. Kane scored his first goal for Tottenham in December 2011. He now has 200 goals in the Premier League. He is only the third player to reach that figure after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

