Harry Kane and Thomas Müller score as Bayern beats Freiburg in the Bundesliga

By The Associated Press
Bayern's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane converted a penalty and Thomas Müller scored in his club-record 710th game for Bayern Munich in a 2-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Kane’s first Bundesliga goal of the season gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot after Kane won a spot-kick when he headed the ball onto Freiburg defender Max Rosenfelder’s outstretched arm. Müller replaced new signing Michael Olise in the 59th minute to break a tie with goalkeeping great Sepp Maier on 709 career games in all competitions for Bayern. Heidenheim continued a winning start to the season by beating Augsburg 4-0.

