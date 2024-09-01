Harry Kane and Thomas Müller score as Bayern beats Freiburg in the Bundesliga

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane converted a penalty and Thomas Müller scored in his club-record 710th game for Bayern Munich in a 2-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Kane’s first Bundesliga goal of the season gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot after Kane won a spot-kick when he headed the ball onto Freiburg defender Max Rosenfelder’s outstretched arm. Müller replaced new signing Michael Olise in the 59th minute to break a tie with goalkeeping great Sepp Maier on 709 career games in all competitions for Bayern. Heidenheim continued a winning start to the season by beating Augsburg 4-0.

