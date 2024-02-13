Harry Kane and Bayern head to Lazio needing to bounce back after Leverkusen loss

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — This was meant to be the year that Harry Kane finally won a trophy. The Champions League might be his best chance now. Bayern heads to Lazio in the round of 16 on Wednesday in turmoil after a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen left it five points off the Bundesliga lead. Kane now is on track to be a member of the first Bayern team since the 2011-12 season not to win the championship.

