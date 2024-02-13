Harry Kane and Bayern head to Lazio needing to bounce back after Leverkusen loss

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Bayern's Harry Kane reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — This was meant to be the year that Harry Kane finally won a trophy. The Champions League might be his best chance now. Bayern heads to Lazio in the round of 16 on Wednesday in turmoil after a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen left it five points off the Bundesliga lead. Kane now is on track to be a member of the first Bayern team since the 2011-12 season not to win the championship.

