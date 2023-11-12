Harrison’s 98 KOR, Ali’s 3 rushing TDs help Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33, snap 5-game skid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Rasheen Ali had 163 yards rushing and ran for three second-half TDs and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33 to snap a five-game losing streak. After a short punt gave Marshall possession at the its own 45, Ali ripped off a 55-yard scoring run that gave Marshall the lead for good with 10:51 to play. The teams traded punts before Georgia Southern failed to convert a fourth-and-3 from its own 9 and Ali scored from there to make it 38-26 with 2:41 left. Davis Brin was 29-of-54 passing for 307 yards with three touchdowns for Georgia Southern.

