Harrison with Buckeyes at Cotton, still no indication All-American WR will play against Missouri

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time AP All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is with Ohio State as the seventh-ranked Buckeyes prepare for the Cotton Bowl. There still are no indications that he will play Friday night against Missouri. Harrison again Wednesday wasn’t a full participant and didn’t have his helmet with him during the portion of practice that was open to reporters. He also didn’t take part in interview sessions afterward with other top offensive players. A day earlier, Harrison rode a stationary bicycle on the sideline while the rest of the team stretched and began practice. Buckeyes leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson said Wednesday that he will play in the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.