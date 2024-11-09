Harrison scores 21, Shaw 19, No. 16 West Virginia women overwhelm Niagara 110-41

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 21 points, Sydney Shaw added 20 and No. 16 West Virginia used its defense to overwhelm Niagara 110-41. The Mountaineers forced 44 turnovers, turning those into 53 points. A 49-31 rebounding advantage, including a plus-13 on the offensive end, led to 21 second-chance points and it was 66-16 on points in the paint. Amelia Strong scored 14 points for Niagara, which had three players foul out and two more finish with four fouls.

