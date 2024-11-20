Harrison scores 20 points, No. 13 West Virginia women roll past Bowling Green 78-47

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 20 points and No. 13 West Virginia used a strong second quarter to defeat Bowling Green 78-47. The Falcons hung with the Mountaineers for one quarter, trailing 18-15. West Virginia scored the first six points on the second quarter and closed with an 11-0 run with 3-pointers from three different players to lead 37-19 at the break. The Mountaineers were 8 of 15 from the field while the Falcons were 2 of 12 with nine turnovers. Amy Velasco scored 18 points for the Falcons, who had 27 turnovers that cost them 36 points. Velasco had three 3s and 11 points in the third quarter when Bowling Green cut a 20-point deficit to 13 but Jordan Thomas and Kylee Blacksten had two layups each and Kyah Watson capped an 11-0 burst with a 3-pointer and the lead was 55-31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.