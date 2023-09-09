Harrison, Henderson each score a pair of TDs as No. 5 Ohio State rolls over Youngstown State 35-7

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, catches the ball in front of Youngstown State defensive back D'Marco Augustin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and No. 5 Ohio State blew past Youngstown State 35-7. McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka. TreVeyon Henderson also rushed for a pair of scores. Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win over Indiana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.