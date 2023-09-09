Harrison, Henderson each score a pair of TDs as No. 5 Ohio State rolls over Youngstown State 35-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and No. 5 Ohio State blew past Youngstown State 35-7. McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka. TreVeyon Henderson also rushed for a pair of scores. Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win over Indiana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.