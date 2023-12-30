Harrison has career-high 21, No. 25 West Virginia women pull away from Kansas 85-60 in Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jordan Harrison had a career-high 21 points, Kyah Watson had a double-double and No. 25 West Virginia opened Big 12 Conference play with an 85-60 win over Kansas. Harrison was 2 of 4 from 3-point range, with the Mountaineers finishing 9 of 18. She was 7-of-10 shooting overall as West Virginia shot 54% (32 of 59). Led by Harrison’s 5 of 5 from the foul line, the Mountaineers were 12 of 15. Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points for the Jayhawks.Harrison scored 11 points in the second quarter when the Mountaineers outscored Kansas 24-13 to lead 38-25 at the half. West Virginia went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 15 overall.

