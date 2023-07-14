Harrison Frazar leads major Kaulig Companies Championship by 1 shot at midway point

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Frazar found Firestone a bit more difficult than he did in his opening round but still managed a solid result. He shot a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship. The 51-year-old Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. Cink also shot 68. Steve Stricker shot 73 to fall five shots behind after sharing the lead with Frazar in the opening round. Ernie Els was two shots back and K.J. Choi was three behind. Bernhard Langer was 1 under after a 68.

