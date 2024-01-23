Harrison Endycott is looking for starts and is willing to travel. From California to Bahrain

You’ve heard of PGA Tour players low on the priority list splitting time on the Korn Ferry Tour? Harrison Endycott of Australia is taking that a step further. Endycott will spend two weeks in California on the PGA Tour. And then he spends two weeks in the Middle East before returning. It’s part of the uncertainty the new PGA Tour schedule has created by having signature events with limited fields. In other golf news, Judy Rankin is in the World Golf Hall of Fame as a player. Now she’s getting the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award for Journalism for nearly 40 years in television.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.