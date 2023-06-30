Harrison Barnes agrees to 3-year, $54 million deal to stay with Kings, AP source says

Harrison Barnes is staying with the Sacramento Kings, agreeing Thursday to a three-year, $54 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the agreement. The deal was struck one day before the start of free agency in the NBA. Barnes will be entering his sixth year with the Kings, who went to the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2006.

