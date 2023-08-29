Harrison Bader placed on waivers by the Yankees, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that speedy center fielder Harrison Bader has been placed on waivers by the New York Yankees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not announced. Teams have until Thursday afternoon to claim the 29-year-old, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series. A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader entered Tuesday hitting .242 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 82 games.

