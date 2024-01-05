Harrison Bader and New York Mets finalize $10.5 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Harrison Bader and the New York Mets have finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract. Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and a $9.5 million salary. A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, returned home to New York after spending a little more than a year across town with the Yankees. He was acquired from the Cardinals in an August 2022 trade for pitcher Jordan Montgomery and then claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Aug. 31 last year.

