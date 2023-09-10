Harris, Webb lead South Alabama to 35-17 win over SE Louisiana

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, La’Damian Webb ran for two scores and South Alabama overcame a slow start to beat Southeast Louisiana 35-17. The Jaguars were locked in a 7-7 tie but they scored on four straight possessions to pull away from their FCS opponent, who tacked on 10 late points. Webb’s fist touchdown tied the game at 7 and his second, a 13-yard scamper, started the second-half onslaught. The Jaguars ended up with 509 yards, 322 in the second half. The Lions had 412 yards, 350 passing. Ivan Drobacky opened the scoring with a 4-yard reception from Zach Clement to cap a 93-yard drive. Harlan Dixon closed the scoring with a 1-yard plunge at the end of an 80-yard drive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.